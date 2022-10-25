The Lotus Eletre electric SUV has over 900 horsepower and costs £120,000

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lotus raised more than a few eyebrows when it revealed its first SUV, the electric Eletre, earlier this year – and now we know how much it’ll cost, and just how fast it’s going to be.

The first SUV from Lotus will be available in three flavours, called the Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R. All models include massive 22-inch wheels (although 20- and 23-inchers are optional), active air suspension, matrix LED headlights and torque vectoring as standard.

Lotus says the first two models will have the same power output of 603 horsepower, 710 Nm of torque, a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph. The base model will be priced from £89,500, while both the Eletre and Eletre S have a claimed maximum range of 373 miles.

(Image credit: Lotus)

Above these sits the flagship Eletre R, priced from £120,000. This model has its electric motors turned up to deliver 905 horsepower and 985 Nm of torque, dropping the 0-62 mph time to a Bugatti-bothering 2.95 seconds. That's only half a second behind the Bugatti Chiron – and remember, the Eletre is a massive, Range Rover-sized SUV with seating for five and a big boot. Range falls a little for the R model, down to a still-respectable 304 miles.

Lotus says the car has 350 kW charging that can refill the 112 kWh battery pack from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes, so long as you’re hooked up to an equally powerful charger.

Inside, drivers get to interact with the company’s new Lotus Hyper OS operating system, which uses the Unreal Engine for its 3D user interface, all running on a pair of Qualcomm 8155 processors. There’s also Dolby Atmos compatibility and an optional 23-speaker, 2,160-watt sound system from Kef Audio, and over-the-air software updates available at a later date.

(Image credit: Lotus)

LiDAR technology is fitted as standard to the Eletre, which Lotus claims is a world-first in a production car and supports autonomous driving technology. The interior is available with leather alternatives, including a new man-made material for the carpets and boot liner that Lotus says is fully recycled and recyclable.

The mid-range Eletre S costs from £104,500 and includes privacy glass, an active rear spoiler, configurable ambient lighting and an interior air quality system, among other upgrades.

Further extras available at launch include the Lotus Dynamic Handling Pack, ceramic brakes and executive or comfort seating, plus various carbon fibre packs and two advanced driver assistance packs. Lotus says deliveries will begin in 2023.