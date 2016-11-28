Best headphone and audio deals for Cyber Monday 2016… including a £300 wireless speaker for £39!

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the rest of the ongoing online sales events are a great time to pick up a deal on headphones, speakers and other audio.
We'll be updating regular like, so keep checking back. Obviously, there are a billion deals out there right now, but we'll sift through to find the cream of the crop: big brands with big discounts.
Looking for deals on everything from laptops to mobile? Head to the rest of our Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
DEAL OF THE DAY! The £300 Aether Cone was doomed by its high price and decision to exclusively support the now defunct Rdio.
Like to cut a dash? The bright green Monster iSport Freedom on-ear sprts headphones are £69 (a discount of £61) at Tesco. Eww, though.
The rather more muted Skullcandy Hesh on-ear headphones are half price in black or silver.
Richer Sounds has some really excellent wireless speaker DEALS, with £200 off Cambridge Audio Air V2 Spotify Connect-compatible speakers, and £129 off a pair of Denon Heos HS2 multi-room speakers.
That's in addition to the £30 off a Sonos Play:1 currently being offered by every retailer known to humanity.
You can also get that Sonos deal at…
Panasonic SC-ALL6EB-K. This Bluetooth speaker also offers Wi-Fi multi-room via Panasonic's ALL system. At it's normal price, we're a bit dubious.
It really underlines how over-saturated that market is.
Probably the pick of Currys' home cinema deals is the excellent PANASONIC SC-HTE80EB-K Wireless Soundstage, at a half-price £150. With digital audio, HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity and fine sound, this sound base (ie: your telly sits on it rather than behind it) is a steal.
Amazon has also added some solid sonic DEALZ for Cyber Monday.
B&O's Play A2 Bluetooth speaker has been in plenty of sales and it's now .
The Ion Audio Air Bluetooth streaming and ripping turntable is
And Logitech's Z906 5.1 surround sound system offers 500 Watts of audio for
is our top tip for audio bargains, but in general that involves trekking to its branches rather than buying online.
However, it is doing a lot of DEALZ online, including
Looking for an Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker? Can't say we blame you. Boom!
John Lewis, meanwhile, has a selection of
John Lewis also has the stunning
Amazon is doing That still leaves it at £119, but it's worth a punt.
Just plug it in to any speaker or system with a line in, and you can stream audio from any Android device, PC or Mac from a plethora of sources. That is an absolute steal for any Android-owning music lover.
Along similar lines, . Every year…
After a soundbar?
The more powerful . It also packs Bluetooth and a wireless sub, and is curved, just like lots of TVs briefly were, a year or so ago.
If you've been after a 2.1 system for your TV, this does a standup job for the money, although the lack of HDMI (it's Bluetooth and optical only) may explain the hefty price cut.
LG's SH6 All-in-1 Sound Bar might be an even better option at £209.99, down from £400. It features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, digital and analogue inputs, but no subwoofer.
Monster iSport in-ears are among our favourite headphones for exercise and running, thanks to powerful audio and rock-solid fit.
B&O Play Beoplay H3 and H2. With wired headphones possibly on their way out, there are plenty of deals on Bluetooth-lacking listening devices.
We rate the Optoma NuForce BE6i headphones highly. Although they are a bit on the hefty side for in-ears, they stay in place better than we expected, and audio is excellent.
Considering the design is stripped down to just two buds on either end of a wire with a remote in the middle, the 8-hour battery life is a nice surprise, too. Remarkable what they can do nowadays.
Philips SHB8850NC Wireless Noise-Cancelling on-ear Bluetooth Headphones are an affordable but winning combination of style and sound. And they're now