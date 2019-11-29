Sennheiser is one of the most popular and accessible headphone brands. As a brand its instantly recognisable, and its product range caters for all listeners and budgets, and the general consensus is that while lots of the features change, the quality is pretty consistent, whatever price you pay.

Last Black Friday we saw discounts across Sennheiser's range: from earbuds like the HD1 Free Bluetooth Wireless and the RS5000 Digital Wireless and over-ear headphones like the Momentum 2, to in-ear headphones and even gaming headsets.

To ensure you don't miss out on the chance to get a pair for a great price this year, we've lovingly curated all of the best Sennheiser headphone Black Friday deals below.

The best Sennheiser HD 25 Basic Edition Black Friday deals

The Sennheiser HD 25 Basic Edition headphones are based on the legendary DJ headphones, but without some of the extra features to keep them, well, basic. In reality all that's missing is a spare pair of ear pads: these headphones still have high maximum sound pressure level, which makes them suitable for professional as well as personal use.

The close ear pads also help reduce interference of outside noise, although these particular headphones aren't marketed as noise-cancelling.

The split headband secures the headphones and adds comfort so you can enjoy your new purchase all day long this Black Friday.

The best Sennheiser MX 375 In-Ear Headphones Black Friday deals

If you're looking for a cheap pair of high-quality in-ear headphones, this Black Friday deal on the Sennheiser MX 375 in-ear headphones could be the deal for you.

The sound quality out-performs the build quality, but at this price that's expected, and the right way around for us. Thanks to dynamic drivers, these high-performance wired headphones deliver booming bass.

If you often find in-ear headphones a hassle, the Sennheiser MX 375 are one pair you should acquaint yourself with. They're ultra lightweight and ergonomically designed so that they fit comfortably in the ear canal, and come with optional foam covers for extra comfort.

The best Sennheiser Momentum in ear wireless Black Friday deals

If it's in-ear headphones of the wireless sort that you're after, then you'll love this Black Friday deal on the Momentum 2.0 in-ear Wireless Bluetooth headphones.

The ergonomic around-the-neck design features a soft leather neckband offering all-day listening comfort, and wireless listening without the price tag of true wireless ear buds. The battery is pretty good, too: get 10 hours of listening from just a 1.5 hour charge.

Of course, the most important factor is sound quality. Sennheiser describe their signature sound as having "powerful bass response, detailed vocal projection and a great sound stage", and that's what you get with Momentum.

What's more, you can connect your new headphones to smart devices with one touch thanks to Near Feld Communication (NFC). Neat.

The best Sennheiser Momentum in ear headphone Black Friday deals

The Sennheiser Momentum earphones do also come in a wired model. Just like the wireless model, the Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones deliver rich, balanced sound.

They are also ergonomically designed to give better performance and comfort: there are small, medium and large options to give a personalised fit in the ear canal and the stainless steel acoustic pipes generate an accurate sound.

The tangle-free oval cable features an integrated microphone so you can change volume, answer phone calls and skip tracks using your headphones. There are different options for Apple and Android devices, so make sure you choose the one that's right for you.

The best Sennheiser Momentum wireless Black Friday deals

If you can't tell, the Momentum range is a staple of the Sennheiser family, and here are the best deals you'll find on the over-ear, wireless model: the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

They come with Alexa built in, so you can talk to your other smart devices (including Apple, Siri and Google, not just Amazon devices) from your headphones.

The design offer superior comfort thanks to the leather head strap and ear pads, sturdy matte steel arms which keep the headphones securely in place while you're on the move.

Our favourite feature is active noise cancellation, which offers three modes of sound. You can have full noise cancellation for when you're working (or working out) and need to be in the zone, through to the transparent hearing feature which allows in background and surrounding noise, letting you have conversations without removing your headphones.

Sennheiser GSP 370 wireless gaming headset Black Friday deals

If you're looking for a new gaming headset this Black Friday, but want one from a brand whose sound quality and capabilities you trust, we have the best Black Friday deals on the GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset from Sennheiser.

Be fully immersed in game play thanks to the noise-isolating closed-back design of these over-ear headphones. The microphone is also noise-cancelling and broadcast quality, so whatever is going on around you will remain entirely separate from game play.

Most importantly, the audio is lag-free and the headphones have a battery life of up to 100 hours, so you can enjoy the full gaming experience without interruption.

If you want to broaden your browsing beyond Sennheiser, we've got you covered with a roundup of all the best Black Friday Bluetooth headphone deals.

