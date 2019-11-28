The best Samsung Galaxy Active Black Friday deals

Jumping on the back of the Gear Sport, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is the first device from Samsung that can really rival the Apple Watch when it comes to style and fitness technology.
And because the second edition was released in September this year (2019), there are now some really great deals to be had on the original version. In fact, we’ve previously seen this Samsung watch on offer for as low as £150/$150.
So why not check out the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Black Friday deals to see if you can get it at a great price?
If you’re looking for a watch that matches style with substance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has it in droves. Not only does this watch offer some new and improved features over the original Galaxy Watch, it also looks great too. It's not just a sports watch, it’s an actual accessory that you can wear every day.
Even better is despite being friendlier on the pocket than the Apple Watch equivalent, it’s still completely waterproof, and the battery lasts up to two days — certainly a massive win for Android users.
And those that are thinking of purchasing it for its health and fitness features will be pleased to learn that is offers stress management and breathing features, in addition to a collection of 21 indoor exercise and 39 tracked workouts.
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Black Friday deals
Rather research a range of smartwatches before you buy? Then head over to our best smartwatch page to see what’s on offer!
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie