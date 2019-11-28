The best Samsung Galaxy Active Black Friday deals

Jumping on the back of the Gear Sport, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is the first device from Samsung that can really rival the Apple Watch when it comes to style and fitness technology.

And because the second edition was released in September this year (2019), there are now some really great deals to be had on the original version. In fact, we’ve previously seen this Samsung watch on offer for as low as £150/$150.

So why not check out the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Black Friday deals to see if you can get it at a great price?

If you’re looking for a watch that matches style with substance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has it in droves. Not only does this watch offer some new and improved features over the original Galaxy Watch, it also looks great too. It's not just a sports watch, it’s an actual accessory that you can wear every day.

Even better is despite being friendlier on the pocket than the Apple Watch equivalent, it’s still completely waterproof, and the battery lasts up to two days — certainly a massive win for Android users.

And those that are thinking of purchasing it for its health and fitness features will be pleased to learn that is offers stress management and breathing features, in addition to a collection of 21 indoor exercise and 39 tracked workouts.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Black Friday deals

Rather research a range of smartwatches before you buy? Then head over to our best smartwatch page to see what’s on offer!

Black Friday sales around the web