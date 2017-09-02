The best gear for house parties: turntables, speakers, streaming DACs and more

You’re on the hunt for the right gear to suit the situation and don’t have the time to spend trawling the interwebs. Fear not T3 is here.

This guide will offer you the best of the best, the cream of the crop, so you know what to buy for what you need - no matter what it is.

This week we’re rounding up the important kit you’ll need to throw the best music-filled house party possible.

Best speakers

A party is only as a good as its music. Alright for some it’s the food, the company, the location, the entertainment - the list goes on. But this guide is all about the music. Get that right and everything else is just background noise. Speakers are key to successful music at a party.

Bookshelf speakers let you plug into turntables, DACs and beyond for a quality sound source while also offering enough power to blast out at a party. From affordable Q Acoustics 2020i speakers to ear melting Kef R300 beats, there are plenty of options to suit what you need. Check out the guide below to find your ideal speakers to get that party started right.

The best bookshelf speakers 2017

Best record player

For that really authentic sound you’ve got to go with a record player, many will say. If you agree then you’ve only just begun on your analogue audio adventure. There are lots and lots of turntable options out there as vinyl becomes more a more popular. Do you go for a classic old retro turntable or should you shell out on a new high-tech record player?

Pricing is massively varied so that could help you decide. From as little as £60 turntables can go up to a wallet-stinging £2,560 in our list. So if you want to offer your party guests that warm, real sound that only vinyl can offer check out the link below to get our guide on what record player options are out there right now. But remember to save some money back - you’re going to need to splash out on some vinyl records too.

The best record player 2017

Best streaming DAC

If you want to use your massive speakers and amplifier system, but want to offer more than your supply of vinyls, a digital streaming DAC can help. This will let you keep the party going with all the varied music available from your streaming service of choice. From Spotify and Tidal to high quality Qobuz, streaming DACs support lots of music platforms.

Simply plug the steaming DAC into your speaker system, via a 3.5mm audio port and you’re able to stream digital music wirelessly to it directly. That way at your party you can have a mix of vinyls and still play requests via the connected streaming audio offering. There are plenty streaming DACs to choose from with the Chromecast Audio for as little as £19.99 and the Sonos Connect for £339 and plenty more besides. Check out the guide below to find the right one for your next party.

6 best streaming DACs 2017

Best USB turntables

Okay, so we’ve established vinyl is popular again. We know that records can offer a perceived difference in sound quality. But records can also degrade if they’re played too often. That’s where USB turntables come in. These let you actually rip your records into digital format so you can listen to them again from anywhere. Lots of them also do this at super high-res meaning quality 192kHz/24-bit sound to enjoy whenever you want.

This is also a great option if you want to use your vinyls and high quality audio at a party. Line up a few songs so you’re not stuck on the decks all night. Price on USB turntables vary from £60 to a few hundred quid. Check out our list of the best options out there right now at the link below.