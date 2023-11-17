The best Bluetooth speaker is £80 off right now in an early Black Friday bargain

Despite there still being a week to go until the event kicks off proper, Black Friday deals are flying around everywhere today. Many of the major retailers have started their sales today, meaning there has never been a better time to pick up a bargain.

Of course, one area where Black Friday deals have always shone is technology. Consumer tech products have always seen some of the very best deals, bringing tech at different price points into contention for your hard earned cash.

I've found one example of this for you here today. You can pick up the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) – a five-star rated speaker which still tops our guide to best Bluetooth speaker – for just £159 at Amazon, saving you £80.

Bang & Olusfen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen): was £239 , now £159 at Amazon

Save £80 on the five-star rated Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) at Amazon. It's perfect for adding a layer of quality to your audio setup, and could even make the perfect Christmas gift for the audiophile in your life.

That's a stonkingly good deal. The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) has long sat atop our list of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market – and it's not hard to see why.

When we got hands on with it, our reviewer was bowled over by the design. Again, it's not too hard to see why – that sleek, modern, Scandi design is packed with sex appeal without being overbearing.

Of course, a pretty face means nothing if the goods inside can't deliver. Fortunately, that isn't the case for the Beosound, which is packed with a tweeter and a woofer to ensure the full frequency spectrum is catered for.

It's also packed full of battery life. The Bang & Olufsen website suggests up to 18 hours of playback time can be expected, though our reviewer found that figure to be much higher if you aren't absolutely gunning the volume.

All of that makes for an absolutely stellar package, even at the retail price. Now, with a big chunk of change taken off the sticker price, it's even better value for money!