The best Black Friday PS5 game deal is here but hurry

Once in a while a deal comes around that's just too good to pass up. This particular deal I'm referring to is the massive reduction in price to the critically acclaimed first-person shooter Deathloop. In fact, it's so good I've already bought myself a copy.

Deathloop from Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey) is James Bond meets Groundhog Day. It only launched in September this year but for some inconceivable reason, is up for grabs for more than 50% off its regular retail price. You could say it's a deal good enough to die for... again... and again... and again. Okay, I'll stop now.

The adventure follows Colt as he looks to take out eight assassins while being stuck in a time loop. From day one, the game has been hugely revered by critics and players across the world, sitting at an impressive score of 88 across Metacritic – making it one of the best games of 2021.

Deathloop on PS5: was £59.99, now £27.95 (save £32.04)

Deathloop has only been on the market for a couple of months and yet, one of the best games of 2021 is ridiculously cheap right now. I can't see this price getting better until well into 2022, so I've even bought it.

Why buy Deathloop on PlayStation 5?

Deathloop is undoubtedly one of the top exclusives on the PlayStation 5 and will continue to be so for quite some time. Its stylish action had me intrigued from its first showing and I can't wait to jump in. I'd be holding off while I made my way through Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy but I might just have to jump straight in once the copy arrives at my door.

With PS5 games now more expensive than ever, this was too good of an opportunity to pass up. Everything about this game just screams fun. Its aesthetic is undeniably gorgeous too, which will all likely make it one of my favourite games in recent years.

Deathloop is also available to pick up on PC for an even cheaper price, for those that are interested. So no need to wait. Pick up this bad boy and start taking out assassins before the price reverts to normal.