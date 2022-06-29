Sony's new PS5 gaming monitor looks incredible

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for the best gaming monitor for your PC or PS5, there's a new name in town: Inzone. It's Sony's new gaming hardware brand, and its first gaming monitor is seriously good.

The Inzone M9 is a 26-inch 4K gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate, full local dimming with DisplayHDR 600 certification, and 95% coverage of DCI-P3 colours. That should mean impressive HDR performance with deep blacks, bright whites and excellent colour reproduction.

PC and PS5 gaming is the priority here, so there's a fast 1ms grey to grey response time and support for variable refresh rate in both Nvidia G-Sync and HDMI 2.1 formats. It supports the PS5's Auto Tone Mapping and will automatically switch to Game Mode or Cinema Mode depending on what you're doing on your PS5. It's launching this summer and it'll set you back £999.

As if that wasn't enough, there's an even faster model coming this winter.

Could this be the best gaming monitor of 2022?

The Inzone M3, which will launch later this year, is even faster than the M9. Like its sibling it's also a 27-inch gaming monitor, but it's going for sheer performance over pixels: it can run at up to 240Hz in Full HD. Once again there's a 1ms GtG response time, VRR support for both HDMI 2.1 and G-Sync and DisplayHDR certification, although this time the certification is DisplayHDR 400 and colour support is 99% sRGB with 1.07 billion colours.

The new Inzone gaming monitors are designed to be part of a whole gaming hardware ecosystem, and they're launching alongside high-end spatial audio gaming headphones. The brand promises a focus on "extraordinary performance", so it'll be interesting to compare them with Sony's own gaming products such as the Pulse 3D wireless headset and the best gaming headsets from third parties.