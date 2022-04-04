Sonos Beam 2 gets first ever deal – save £50 on this Dolby Atmos soundbar!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Sonos Beam 2nd Gen is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars available today for those on a budget, or if you've got a smaller TV: it packs clear and rich sound with truly impressive width and height into a compact bar.

And thanks to a rare Sonos deal, you can finally get it for cheaper than the official £449 launch price: it's now just £399 at John Lewis, saving you £50!

• Get the Sonos Beam 2nd Gen for £399 from John Lewis

We rate the Sonos Beam 2 as the best soundbar for small TVs, thanks to it being physically small enough for even the best 32-inch TVs, yet with a big sound that gives you more than enough scale to pair with 43-inch TVs or 50-inch TVs.

In our full Sonos Beam 2nd Gen review, we said that it delivers "performance that defies its dimensions", with sound that's a "detailed listen, convincingly balanced and able to generate meaningful low-frequency presence without impacting on the mid-range… it’s perfectly capable of generating a wide, respectably deep soundstage and putting proper distance between the ‘wide left’ and ‘wide right’ extremities. Just like the original Beam, the Gen 2 sounds way wider than its physical dimensions."

And don't forget that it's also a seriously impressive music speaker, with support for Sonos' multi-room and Apple AirPlay 2… and it's a smart speaker, with microphones built in. You can choose between Alexa and Google Assistant as your voice butler of choice.

The Sonos Beam 2nd Gen includes support for Sonos' TruePlay tuning, so it can customise its sound for your living area, really making the most of its clever processing and ability to push clear sound.

And it's a looker too – there's a nice finish, and it's available in white or black (though the black version isn't discounted by as much as the white).