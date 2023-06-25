Should all TVs come with cameras built-in? I say, "Yes!"

Sky Live could be the start of webcams built into every TV, and that's not necessarily a bad thing

Sky Live on Sky Glass TV
(Image credit: Future)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Throughout the last decade or so, TV manufacturers have often dabbled with building cameras into the bezel of some of their best televisions. Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio have done so most recently, with ranges featuring a lens set into the frame, but they've not always been welcomed.

Privacy concerns have meant that customers have been far from enthusiastic about the idea - after all, who wants an always-on camera peering at them while they watch Coronation Street (apart from the cast of Gogglebox)?

I also felt the same until I tried Sky Live, the new external camera that exclusively works with Sky Glass. Now I can see how it can work, combat concerns, and expand the usefulness of the glowing rectangular box that takes pride of place in the living room.

Admittedly, Sky Glass is not a conventional TV to begin with. It offers live TV channels, plus catch-up and on demand video, much like most smart sets, but it streams everything over the internet. However, there's no reason why a Sky Live-style experience wouldn't work with any television.

Where a TV is designed for passive viewing, Sky Live adds a wealth of interactive features, and all through a 2D 12-megapixel colour camera. That means you can have video calls with friends and family, share silly videos with AR Snapchat-style effects, watch football matches and films with remote loved ones, and take part in fitness workouts thanks to intelligent, software-driven full body motion tracking.

The tracking also works with a big selection of games, such as mobile favourite Fruit Ninja and Starri - a music rhythm game in the style of Beat Saber. And, it's great fun - like the Xbox Kinect of yesteryear, except the tracking is more accurate and latency less obvious.

I had a go on Fruit Ninja myself and thoroughly enjoyed it (although I watched one of the demonstrators play Starri as there were others in the room at the time and I would have made a right show of it). From my brief experience, I can see those and the other dozen or so games being big hits with all ages.

Sky Live Mvmnt workout

(Image credit: Future)

Add the workout functionality, which is precise enough to tell you when you're not bending properly into a squat, and I'm convinced that there are plenty of uses beyond straightforward video chats (which probably peaked during the pandemic). Certainly enough to welcome a future where many TVs come with built-in cameras. Sky Live might be a separate device that sits on top for now, but as Sky told me, there's no reason it can't be built into a Sky Glass 2, for example.

It depends how successful that particular device is, of course, but I can see other manufacturers following suit. We've had some of the features I've mentioned in a multitude of devices before, but it is the amalgamation of the different functions that makes it easier to set up and use, and, therefore, more appealing.

And let's not forget the fact that there's a physical button to turn it off.

That's probably the most important feature of them all - and addresses those privacy concerns in the simplest way possible. Much like Amazon has with some of its Echo Show devices, too.

Perhaps that's where TV manufacturers have been going wrong in the past - sometimes you just need to take a step back to go forward. Slap a small plastic button on it and I, like many others I suspect, am sold.

CATEGORIES
Television
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest