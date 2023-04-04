Sharp's new e-scooters look wheely great

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sharp doesn't currently feature in our guide to the best electric scooters, but that could change with the launch of two brand-new models. The new Sharp KS3 and KS4 join the KS1 and KS2 with the ability to cope with more rugged road surfaces and good options for more comfortable commuting.

Both scooters go on sale in May 2023, costing £549 for the KS3 and £699 for the KS4. That means they're both more expensive than our current pick of the e-scooter crop, the Pure Air Pro (2nd generation). So how do they compare?

Sharp KS3 and KS4: key features and specs

Designed for adults up to 120kg, the Sharp KS3 has 8.5-inch honeycomb tyres with a 36V battery that promises a maximum speed of 25kph were legal. There's a LED footplate, light sea indicators, a recharge time of 4 to 5 hours, a dual brake system (an electric brake on the motor and a disc brake on the rear wheel) and a 25km range.

The KS4 takes the comfort up a notch by adding 10-inch pneumatic tyres and dual rear suspension, and like its sibling, it's rated for up to 120kg. The KS4 doesn't have the fancy footplate illumination of the KS3, but it makes up for that by upping the range to 40km, although the trade-off is longer charging time: 6 to 8 hours.

Both scooters are rated IPX4 with safety lock, bells and non-slip footpads, and both are foldable for easy storage. They'll be available directly from Amazon UK and from Euronics.