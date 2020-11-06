Save £100 on the Pure Air Pro electric scooter with this early Black Friday deal

Normally priced at £579, the Pure Air Pro has been reduced by a huge £100, cutting the price to £479 on Pure Electric’s own website. The scooter is offered in black and grey colourways, and a model with Bluetooth (for connecting to a smartphone app) is also available, priced at £529, down from £589.

The Pure Air Pro is one of the most feature-packed electric scooters on the market today, complete with water resistance for use in the rain, a 22.4-mile range, a maximum carrying load of 120kg and a digital display.

The Air Pro sits on 10-inch wheels with air-filled tyres for extra comfort and stability compared to solid tyres; they are also pre-installed with puncture prevention fluid.

Designed to carry a single rider, the AirPro has a maximum carrying capacity of 120kg (19 stone), and it’s one of the tougher-looking electric scooters on the market today, with a large, grippy deck to stand on.

(Image credit: Pure Electric)

The scooter is powered by a 350W electric motor and has a top speed limited to 15.5mph. That motor drives the front wheel, which also features a kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) that feeds energy back into the battery when you coast and brake. The scooter is controlled using a thumb button for the accelerator and a hand lever for the brakes, which also includes a drum brake on the rear wheel.

A digital display sits on the handlebar, showing speed, riding mode, battery life and other information. It can also be used to switch between the scooter’s three riding modes.

There are LED lights on the front and rear to aid with visibility, and reflectors on the sides.

Like many others, this scooter has a folding design making it easier to carry and store, and it weighs in at 16.5kg.

