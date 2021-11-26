Save over £600 on electric scooters in the Pure Electric Black Friday sale

If you're hoping to find a good electric scooter on sale cheap right now, then Pure Electric may have the offer for you. Taking up to £600 off a solid e-scooter for adults, riders can grab models from Pure, Xiaomi, Bird, 8Tev and more. They're all excellent to ride and are among some of the best Black Friday deals on a scooter we've seen so far.

The sale includes electric scooters as cheap as £60 and ranges all the way up to £999. That means there is truly something for everyone, whether that's a child looking for a scooter to go to school on, or an adult who wants to speed up their commute.

You can check out our selection of the best deals below in ascending order:

Bug Q5 Electric Kids Scooter: was £119, now £60 at Pure Electric Bug Q5 Electric Kids Scooter: was £119, now £60 at Pure Electric

The Bug Q5 kids electric scooter is a great first e-scooter, with a stable three-wheeled platform perfect for small children. Suitable for ages 4 - 8 years and available in two colourways, the e-scooter handlebar has three height levels.

MicroGo M8 Electric Scooter: was £199, now £149 at Pure Electric MicroGo M8 Electric Scooter: was £199, now £149 at Pure Electric

The MicroGo M8 electric scooter has a top speed of 12.5 mph and a range of 9 miles. Lightweight at just 11.6 kg, with quick folding for easy transportation.

Ninebot Segway E22E Electric Scooter: was £359, now £299 at Pure Electric Ninebot Segway E22E Electric Scooter: was £359, now £299 at Pure Electric

The Ninebot Segway E22E electric scooter is the next-generation update to the popular ES1 entry-level model. With its lightweight construction and one-push folding system, the E22E electric scooter can be easily stored and carried. It comes equipped with a suite of reflectors and LED lights to boost all-round visibility. It can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours and achieve an optimum range of 22km.

Xiaomi Essential Electric Scooter: was £349, now £299 at Pure Electric Xiaomi Essential Electric Scooter: was £349, now £299 at Pure Electric

The new kid on the block, the Xiaomi Essential electric scooter is the new-for-2020 entry-level model from the maker of the world’s best-selling e-scooter, the M365. The Xiaomi Essential electric scooter is designed to provide revolutionary personal electric transport at a low price, without sacrificing quality or usability.

Bird Air Electric Scooter: was £449, now £299 at Pure Electric Bird Air Electric Scooter: was £449, now £299 at Pure Electric

Available exclusively at Pure Electric, the Bird Air electric scooter blends Bird quality and great value for money - especially for private owners. The Bird Air brings portable weight to the table, tipping the scales at just 13.6kg, so it's perfect for carrying short distances and upstairs with its easy-to-use folding frame.

Xiaomi 1S Electric Scooter: was £449, now £399 at Pure Electric Xiaomi 1S Electric Scooter: was £449, now £399 at Pure Electric

The Xiaomi 1S e-scooter is the replacement for the old M365, with a new integrated Bluetooth-enabled stem-mounted display unit. It comes complete with a refined design, with upgraded safety features.

Pure Air Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: was £449, now £399 at Pure Electric Pure Air Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: was £449, now £399 at Pure Electric

The award-winning e-scooter just got better. Ride free with the second-generation Pure Air electric scooter. Our new 500W motor delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability, with a 30km one-charge range. Suitable for all conditions, the Pure Air has a class-leading waterproof design and super tough steel frame.

Xiaomi Pro 2 Electric Scooter: was £499, now £449 at Pure Electric Xiaomi Pro 2 Electric Scooter: was £499, now £449 at Pure Electric

The Xiaomi Pro 2 electric scooter is Xiaomi’s premium level e-scooter, complete with a proven 300W rated motor with 25km/h top speed and 45km claimed range, air-filled tyres and stylish integrated display unit.

Pure Air Pro Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: was £599, now £549 at Pure Electric Pure Air Pro Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: was £599, now £549 at Pure Electric

Ride further on the second-generation Pure Air Pro. Designed with our new powerful 500W motor that delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability. The high-capacity battery gives you a 50km one-charge range – letting you explore further.

Bird One Electric Scooter: was £899, now £599 at Pure Electric Bird One Electric Scooter: was £899, now £599 at Pure Electric

With up to 40km of range delivered by a combination of a large capacity battery, powerful field-tested 300W motor and intelligent, regularly updated firmware, the Bird One packs a lot into its sleek body. to buy at Pure Electric, the Bird One electric scooter delivers truly premium, reliable, stylish e-scooting.

8Tev B12 Classic Electric Scooter: was £1,400, now £950 at Pure Electric 8Tev B12 Classic Electric Scooter: was £1,400, now £950 at Pure Electric

The 8Tev B12 range is designed for high-level performance offering safe, fun urban mobility. The B12 Classic e-scooter features an increased 32km range.