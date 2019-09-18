Save a MASSIVE 50% on this limited edition TAG Heuer watch

Paying homage to one of the greatest boxers the world has ever known, this TAG Heuer Carrera Muhammad Ali Special Edition watch is the ideal watch for any sports fanatic.

Goldsmiths, the high-street jewellers, have slashed the price of this limited-edition timepiece from £2,500 to just £1,250, saving you a massive £1,250. That's a knock-out deal!

That's the price of the attractive blue-dialled model. If you'd prefer the black dial, you'll have to pay £1,750 (that's still a saving of £750).

TAG Heuer's Carrera collection, inspired by the famous Carrera Pan-Americana auto race, pays tribute to the competitive, risk-taking nature of motor-racing. It was first created in 1963, and designed to evoke a thrilling need for speed, whilst offering reliable robust performance.

This Muhammad Ali Special Edition features a 43mm polished Stainless Steel case and fastens with a black or blue perforated leather strap with a red lining.

Inside the case, which is water resistant to 100 metres, is an automatic Calibre 5 movement, which has a 38-hour power reserve.

The black opaline dial is equipped with white luminescent hands and numerals, a date display, and Muhammad Ali’s signature, while the case back features an engraved portrait of the boxer.

Check out the deal below:

If you'd rather spread the payments, Goldsmiths is also offering the option to pay in £33.06 monthly instalments with 9.9% APR.