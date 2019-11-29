Save 20% on these stylish Barbour men's jackets in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

With winter on its way and Black Friday week up and running, there really is no better time to treat yourself to a new jacket.

This selection includes three Barbour men's jackets, and all of them have been reduced at John Lewis by a chunky 20%.

There's a subtle Barbour International Impeller quilted jacket available in blue and grey for £127.50 – down from £160, which will keep you warm and look good with almost any outfit this winter.

Elsewhere in the sale we've found the Barbour National Trust Northam Parker coat, available in sage and black, with a classic Barbour look faux fur hood, and priced at £239.20 - a massive saving on the £300 list price.

This jacket is made from a lightweight cotton blended fabric, while details include a zip-up front, National Trust and Barbour embossed popper fastenings, two chest pockets and to large, deep flap front pockets. Safe to say, you've plenty of space to carry your winter essentials in this practical and stylish coat.

Lastly, there's also 20% off the Barbour International Duke Waxed Cotton Jacket. This coat, available in rustic, black and bark (how very Barbour), is made from 100% waxed cotton and features four front pockets (two high, two low), plus a studded collar strap and a lightweight cotton lining. Available in sizes small to XXL.

Barbour International Impeller Quilted Jacket | Was £160 | Now £127.50 | Save £32 at John Lewis

This subtle but stylish Barbour International jacket is a short length quilted coat filled with lightweight fibre down to keep you warm. The coat has a zip front, stand collar and two front pockets.View Deal

Barbour National Trust Northam Parka Coat | Was £300 | Now £239.20 | Save £60 at John Lewis

Available in sage and black, this mid-length coat comes from a partnership between Barbour and the National Trust. It features a construction from a waterproof and lightweight cotton blended fabric, plus has four front pockets and a faux fur hood.View Deal

Barbour International Duke Waxed Cotton Jacket | Was £200 | Now £160 | Save £40 at John Lewis

Featuring the waxed cotton finish traditional Barbours are known for, but with the modern infusion of the Barbour International brand, this mid-length coat is available in rustic, black and bark, and has four front pockets.View Deal

