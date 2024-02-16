Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped for a massive camera upgrade

There seems to be a universal truth to foldable phones that despite all of their style and flair, the cameras lag behind those on traditional flagship phones (even if the prices don't). Well, that might soon no longer be the case if rumours about Samsung's next foldable device are true.

According to tipster @Tech_Reve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could feature "the same camera sensor as the S24 Ultra". Although not specified, presumably that's the main 200MP sensor which would be a massive leap from the Z Fold 5's 50MP sensor. It's not often you can say a camera has quadrupled in Megapixels.

That would leave the Z Fold 6 as the de facto king of foldable phones, although we'd argue the clamshell factor of the Z Flip series would arguably suit such a camera more (albeit it would push up the price). Hopefully, if the Z Fold 6 does use the S24 Ultra's camera, it will also gain access to the accompanying Galaxy AI features and feature the amazing new 5x optical zoom, although that does seem a big ask to fit such a big camera mechanism on a foldable.

Those hoping for a bigger battery on Samsung's next flagship folder will apparently be disappointed according to this tipster the upgraded camera will arrive "instead of decreasing the battery capacity". We're assuming that's a typo and they actually mean instead of increasing the battery. The Z Fold 5 featured a 4,400mAh battery which is less than the gold standard 5000mAh most flagships aim for, but we actually found it to easily last a day of use regardless, so we'll take the camera boost thank you very much.

As for when we could see the Z Fold 6, nothing is official yet but the Z Fold 5 was released in August and we expect to see similar in 2024. Having said that, the S24 Ultra was released slightly earlier this year so perhaps we could see the Z Fold 6 a tad earlier too.