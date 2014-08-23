Samsung Galaxy Note 4 to sport 16MP cam & 'wide selfie' mode

With IFA just days away, leaks on the Galaxy Note 4 are dropping thick and fast...

Fresh details on the Galaxy Note 4, Samsung's flagship phablet update, have been leaked, specifically regarding the device's camera.

SamMobile says it's received a wealth of info on the approaching phone/slate, which it plans to release piece-by-piece over the coming days. Creepy.

The Galaxy Note 4 will purportedly ship with a 16MP Sony IMX240 camera sensor that makes use of optical image stabilisation.

The impressive snapper will be able to shoot UHD 4K video, that's 3840 x 2160, at a respectable 30 frames per second.

The front-facing camera is also seeing a boost, moving north from a 2.1MP sensor to a more sizeable 3.7MP variant.

The front shooter should be able to capture footage up to 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution.

SamMobile also reckons the fab phablet will use SideTouch, a touch sensor built into the bottom right of the device that will allow for easy photographing.

The site also says there's a big push for selfie tech, with three of the four new camera modes focusing on the narcissistic habit, including Wide Selfie, Selfie, and Selfie Alarm, as well as a Create-a-Gif option.

Source SamMobile

Via TechRadar