Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series laptops aren't just for WFH but gaming too

Samsung is the latest manufacturer to embrace the new Intel Core Ultra processors for a line of laptops and 2-in-1s.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series comprises a Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Book 4 Pro and a Book 4 Pro 360. They each use AI to improve functionality – as per the latest Intel chipset – plus sport graphics tech up to the Nvidia RTX 4070, so can also handle a cheeky gaming session or two.

The new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor comprises faster, more powerful processing, but also includes a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) which adds hardware support when running AI features.

It can be found in the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, which comes with a new optimal cooling system and increased power efficiency. When combined, this means the laptop can run for longer on a single charge.

There's superfast charging times on board too, with 55 per cent of charge available after just 30 minutes of topping up the battery. That's thanks to using a 140W adapter.

Each the of the new models, Book 4 Pro and Book 4 Pro 360 included, use a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with vision booster capabilities to enhance visibility and colour reproduction automatically when outdoors. They are each touchscreen enabled too.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra has a 16-inch display with a WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is available in 14- and 16-inches, with the same resolution as the Ultra. And the Pro 360 has a 16-inch display with similar spec.

Samsung's own AKG brand supplies the speakers, with a Quad array available. These support Dolby Atmos.

All three devices will go on sale first in Korea in January 2024. They will then be released globally, including in the UK, where they will be available in a number of colour options, including Moonstone Grey and Platinum Silver.

Watch this space for further retail information. Pricing is also yet to be revealed.