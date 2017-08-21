Quick Hit: This Death Star Bluetooth speaker actually floats (but doesn't destroy planets)

If you've ever wanted to listen to music from a floating model of the Death Star, we've got some good news for you. This levitating speaker is now available to buy in the UK.

The Death Star features a built-in 5-watt speaker, and the battery lasts for up to five hours continuous playback.

The manufacturer, Plox, says, "This officially licensed collectible has been designed by Star Wars fans for Star Wars fans."

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

That's not all, Plox is also selling official Star Wars Item Finders with an accompanying app (basically, Star Wars branded Tile).

These Bluetooth item finders feature characters from the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as new additions from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Finder not only alerts users when items are no longer within the 33 metre location range, but also operates as an independent remote. Users can instruct lost phones to ring and check last seen location on maps.

The Levitating Death Star Speaker is available to purchase now for £129.99 from Amazon.

The Bluetooth Item Finders will be available for pre-order from Force Friday (September 1st) for £19.99.

Liked this?