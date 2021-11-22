PS5 restock: BT stock now live – here's how to get one

BT has put live its latest supply of PS5 stock. Anyone looking for a console should head to BT's online store to secure one. There looks to be a good supply, so don't wait!

This is the first drop from BT since October 25th, suggesting an average drop of twice a month. PS5 disc consoles look to be the main option on offer. It's worth going for bundles if available to be in with the best chance of securing one.

BT runs a system where anyone that has an account set up with the firm can claim a unique customer code, which can then be used to buy a PS5 through the BT Shop. To do this, first head to BT website and log in with your details. Under the Offer section under MyBT you should find a PlayStation 5 image and the option to redeem a code. From here, you can head to the BT Shop to purchase the product.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes and seem a bit sporadic right now, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.