Praga's insane Bohema hypercar enters production

Visit the Praga website and you’ll be confronted with a veritable menagerie of custom motorcycles, racing karts, Dakar trucks and, erm, lightweight aircraft. The Czech firm is also a dab hand at small batch hypercar production.

The Bohema, its latest lightweight weapon, has been tipped for a number of years but the company finally announced that it is going into production (by hand, naturally) and it costs a staggering €1.36 million (£1.16m/$1.5m/AUS$2.2m).

Splash the cash you get the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine lifted from the Nissan GT-R, which develops 700bhp that is sent to the rear wheels. Transmission is taken care of by a race-inspired sequential gearbox.

Despite this, it is also designed for road use, so customers can convince themselves that it is a practical, dual purpose purchase.

(Image credit: Praga)

Perhaps the most impressive statistic is the fact the hand-crafted carbon fibre body work manages to get the total weight below 1,000kg, giving it a frankly scary 1.40kg/bhp figure that would have Gordon Murray rubbing his hands with glee.

Naturally, the Bohema is festooned with vents, diffusers, scoops and other air-cajoling pieces of kit to ensure it has over 900kg of downforce at race circuit speeds.

According to Praga, the first European customer will have their internal organs rearranged early this year, with deliveries slated for the US and UAE thereafter.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Praga) (Image credit: Praga) (Image credit: Praga) (Image credit: Praga)

"Advice and performance expertise has been sourced from some of the world's best drivers on road and track, including F1 and IndyCar driver, Romain Grosjean, Ben Collins, former Stig of BBC’s Top Gear, and Praga’s Chief Test Driver, and experienced GT racer, Josef Kral," the company says.

Interested parties can get in touch for one of the few "limited test drive opportunities" and if that doesn’t work out, you can always take the plane/go-kart/Dakar truck instead.