PlayStation Spartacus subscription to rival Xbox Game Pass

PlayStation is planning to combine its two existing subscription offerings into one ultimate package to rival Xbox's Game Pass. The new service, code-named Spartacus, would include the online multiplayer elements of PlayStation Plus and the streaming and downloading of games from its archive, like PlayStation Now.

It's always seemed overly complicated having these two separate services, so this will be welcome news to existing PlayStation users. Microsoft's Game Pass for the Xbox is a much simpler proposition and with Spartacus, Sony may hope to create a direct rival.

According to Bloomberg, the service is likely to retain the PlayStation Plus name but integrate the PlayStation Now functionality into various tiers. A base version would be similar to the current PS Plus offering, while more premium tiers would add a catalog of PS4 and PS5 games as well as classic PlayStation games from all eras and consoles.

The new service is expected to launch in Spring 2022 and be available for both PS4 and PS5 users. There's no word yet on price but it would make sense if they are similar to Xbox. Our guess is $9.99/£8.99 for the tier one offering, $14.99/£10.99 for tier two and $19.99/£14.99 for the full set. Anything cheaper will be a bonus.

