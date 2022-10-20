Philips just dropped its all-new Evnia gaming monitors with awesome Ambiglow lighting

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Say hello to Evnia. That's Philips talk for gaming monitors, as the company has just revealed its all-new lineup, which includes some cool upgrades compared to the competition that are gunning for a spot in the best gaming monitors, that's for sure.

I'm going to focus on the best-of-best in the range, the catchily-named 34M2C7600MV (I'll let you digest those letters and numbers for a moment. Now breathe).

In true Philips style, this monitor features Ambiglow - a monitor adaptation of Ambilight, as used in Philips' TVs. Think of it like a gentler RGB lighting (although that's available as you please too); a way for the game to expand beyond its monitor's frame through projecting to surrounding surfaces.

Check out the gallery of official Evnia images below:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Philips ) (Image credit: Philips ) (Image credit: Philips ) (Image credit: Philips )

That's a great start, but Philips isn't holding back on top-tier spec either. The 7600MV is a Mini LED screen, much like Samsung's QLED TVs, say, but here with a huge 1152 dimming zones behind that 32-inch panel. That'll mean more precise backlighting to avoid light bleed and distractions. And seeing as the 7600MV has 1400 nits maximum brightness and refresh rate delivered at 165Hz, all this marries together to be a gamer's delight.

Note, however, that this Evnia monitor isn't 4K, instead it's WQHD (3440 x 1440 pixels) across its 20:9 wide aspect ratio. It's subtly curved, too, and as a VA-type panel it has ultra-wide viewing angles up to 178-degrees.

Any sticking points? Well, this top-end kit doesn't come cheap. The Evnia range - which is comprised of 5000, 6000 and 7000 series - starts at €579, but the 34M2C7600MV that I'm raving about above is a cool €2,069. However, no Evnia monitors will be available until January 2023, so you've got a couple of months to save up...