OnePlus 9 Pro officially revealed ahead of OnePlus 9 event next week – and it looks glorious

The OnePlus 9 is on track for its reveal event in just a couple weeks, on March 23 – the reported date of the Apple event which makes for an interesting clash. We're expecting to see the unveiling of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a cheaper handset which looks set to be called the OnePlus 9R. But OnePlus loves to tease its community, and has shared images of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro on social media.

We first got a look at official images of the device when they leaked last week showing off the new camera that's one of five high-end features of the OnePlus 9 Pro that the company is focusing on with this year's flagship. The camera system on OnePlus devices has never been anything to write home about – which was even the case for the T3 Award-winning OnePlus 8 Pro. But the new partnership with Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad is about to change all that.

The OnePlus official Twitter account shared a series of images of the OnePlus 9 Pro in the Morning Mist colourway which lines up with the leaked Silver option that's set to accompany green, and black. OnePlus fans who've been following the brand since the early days will be excited to see if the rumours of a return of the textured sandstone finish for the matte black variant will come to pass, which we haven't seen since the OnePlus 3.

Specially designed reflective glass elevates the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist to new levels of design excellence. There's nothing else like it. See even more March 23.👉 https://t.co/poRMwhH6Pq pic.twitter.com/SWksVD0agHMarch 15, 2021 See more

The quad camera on display is reportedly comprised of 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP lenses, with Sony IMX766 and the Sony IMX78 sensors, but nothing has been officially confirmed. The Morning Mist OnePlus 9 Pro colourway boasts reflective glass which you can get a better look at in this follow-up tweet, but it essentially looks like a very shiny silver chassis. And if that's piqued your interest, OnePlus is giving away the new OnePlus 9 Pro in a community competition, hot on the heels of its OnePlus watch reveal and giveaway.

The goal for the giveaway is pretty lofty; basically OnePlus will give away nine of the OnePlus 9 Pro handsets every time it gets an extra 100k followers on Twitter. It'll continue to give away nine devices for every 100k followers until it reaches 3.3 million followers (one million above its current 2.3 million follower count at the time of the competition), at which point it'll give away 99 OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. You can find out more about the rules of the competition here (which ends on September 17) but all you have to do is follow the Twitter account and hope you get randomly selected for a freebie.

The OnePlus 9 Pro looks absolutely stunning and we can't wait to get a closer look next week!