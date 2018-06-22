OnePlus 6 owners rejoice, these Android P upgrades are ready for you

OnePlus 6 owners, your time has come to enjoy some of the delights brought by the latest Android P Beta 2 Developer Preview, meaning Google Lens, facial recognition and more.

The OnePlus 6 joins the elite selection of phones that are able to run this early version of the new Android P OS. These include the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Essential Phone and Sony Xperia XZ2.

The Android P Beta 2 update brings new features like Google Lens integration into the camera. That means you can scan real world objects and get an AR overlay of information with actions like links to websites. Also added to the OnePlus 6 is facial recognition, which was already running on the OnePlus 5T.

The OnePlus 6 will now allow Android direct access to the dual rear cameras that could mean even better photos. The widely requested feature from users, to add custom colour accents to the OS, has also been added meaning you can pick from a colour pallet to find your ideal personalised tint.

Top notch hiding and ambient display support are now also baked right into Android. So if you want to get access just follow these simple steps.

How to install Android P on the OnePlus 6

You need to get the OS first so download the ROM from this link.

Make sure you back up all your files. The copy the downloaded file to your device and flash it through TWRP.

Reboot into recovery mode and select full wipe. The boot up again normally.

Enjoy using your Android P Beta 2 OnePlus 6.