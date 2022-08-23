The best air fryer deal for students is only $80 at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Students heading Back to School in need of a solid air fryer for cheap, Amazon is offering a super cheap air fryer deal that you may want to check out. Dropping 35% off this highly rated GoWISE air fryer, you can nab yourself an 8-in-1 digital air fryer at an incredibly low price right now.

On sale for just $77.63 (opens in new tab), this GoWISE USA 8-in-1 digital air fryer is down to its cheapest price of the year. An incredible value for the price, this 5.8 quart air fryer is the perfect size for any kitchen looking for a healthier way to cook their favorite foods.

Competing with some of the best air fryers out there in terms of value, this deal is a must-see for anyone looking to grab a cheap air fryer on sale right now.

(opens in new tab) GoWISE USA 1700 Watt 5.8 qt. 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was $119, now $77.63 (Save 35%) (opens in new tab)

If you're new to air fryers and want to give a healthier way of cooking a shot, this is the deal for you. Offering one of the cheapest air fryers you'll find right now, Amazon's deal is a must-buy for those looking to grab one.

Shop all deals on air fryers at Amazon here (opens in new tab)

Sporting an 8-in-1 setup, this cheap little air fryer can do just about everything from frying to grilling, baking and more. Its easy-to-use digital touch screen makes it quick and easy to use the setting you need whether you're looking to make French fries, grill a steak or even cook a roast. At an already affordable price of $90, there's a reason this air fryer is rated so well on Amazon.

Drop it down to just $78 and you've got a must-buy air fryer on sale that'll do essentially the same thing as air fryers triple the price. Of course, you'll be sacrificing a bit on the build-quality in comparison to other premium air fryers out there, but that shouldn't deter you from giving this air fryer a shot.

Along with a recipe book for healthy suggestions on cooking you favorite foods, it features a 30 day money back guarantee as well as a 1 year warranty. For just $80, that's well worth the price of admission for what you're buying here. Just be sure to follow the directions and clean it after every use, and this cheap air fryer will last you long enough to make the $78 price tag more than worth it.

If this GoWISE USA 8-in-1 air fryer isn't quite what you're after, however, there's plenty of other deals on air fryers to be found right now. We've included some of the best offers available today below!

