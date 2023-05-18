Nothing Phone (2): news, rumours and release date speculation 2023's most interesting Android

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Nothing Phone (2) looks set to be one of the most unique devices released this year. OnePlus alumni Carl Pei's original Nothing Phone was something special, offering a bold design and strong performance specs at a very reasonable price.

As a result of its success, there's plenty of excitement to see if the next phone from Nothing can improve on a solid debut. Despite initial talk that Nothing would not be releasing a new phone every year, we know now that a new device is coming very soon.

Here's what we know and what we've heard from keeping our ears to the ground.

(Image credit: 4RMD)

As we said, it initially wasn't expected that there would be a new Nothing Phone this year but we now know that it will definitely launch this summer. We wish we could be more specific but that's all we have so far. The original came out on the 12th of July 2022, so maybe that could be repeated?

We do know however that the Nothing Phone (2) will be coming to the US, a new market for the brand.

How much will the Nothing Phone (2) cost?

The original Nothing Phone launched at a very competitive £399, but we expect to see a change in strategy this time around. Nothing has confirmed that it is creating a more "premium" product with the Nothing Phone (2).

A concept video of the phone suggests it could go on sale for around $599 which would match this premium ethos but still undercut the top smartphone players. For that price of course Nothing would be opening itself up to a host of new competitors, including the Google Pixel 7.

Design: Will the glyphs return?

(Image credit: Nothing )

The most unique elements of the Nothing Phone (1) was its minimalist design and the rear 'glyphs' that light up to provide notifications.

Fans of the glyphs will be pleased to know that in an official image provided by Nothing it looks like the glyphs will return. As for the rest of the design of the phone, we have little to go on but expect something that bleeds cool.

Nothing Phone (2) specs

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Although not official, we have had some leaked specs for the Nothing Phone (2), and they are very interesting.

It seems like the phone will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a slightly underclocked one at that. While not the 8 Gen 2 we hoped for it's still a very strong chipset. The leaks also suggest that we can expect 12GB of RAM and a 5000 mAh battery, pretty impressive for the price.

What is slightly odd are the very mediocre Geekbench performance scores,1,253 in single-core performance and 3,833 in the multi-core category is slightly underwhelming. This is however not always a reliable indicator of a phone's quality, so we'll wait till we get hands-on.