The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone – formally known as Ninja Foodi MAX 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK – is one of the hottest products of Black Friday. People can't get enough of it, even when it's at full price. It's sold out everywhere, as are most air fryers. But for probably a very short period of time, it's available at eBay. No, not because someone is selling an old one, 'buyer collects'. It's a 'certified refurbished' air fryer, direct from Ninja itself and comes with a warranty and everything you need, in 'good as new' condition.

The good news is that the price has been cut to £199 from the usual £249. What are you waiting for? Buy this deal now. In theory, the offer ends on December 1. In reality, it'll probably be gone by dinner time.

Dual Zone air fryers are this winter's 'hottest' tech, as families – and indeed couples and singles – look to move up from air frying chips to doing entire meals. With a total of 9.5 litres of cooking space and two chambers to cook a main and a side simultaneously, the AF400UK is just the job.

Why you should buy the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Yes you'll need a lot of worktop space, and no you can't do any kind of 'wet' meal, so forget about saucy curries and the like. If you want that, try the Tefal Genius XL air fryer, which also happens to be on sale right now (opens in new tab).

However, if you want low-fat chips and a fast, fun, economical and comparatively healthy way to cook anything else you would normally fry, roast, bake, reheat or heat through, Ninja's extremely well built Dual Zone Air Fryer is ideal. It's even a dehydrator, if you have ever wanted to make your own prunes.

Ninja's Dual Zone models have been in huge demand for months now, leading to stock shortages and, probably, punch-ups in the aisles of Currys, I expect. At Amazon, you can currently buy it, but Amazon can't tell you when you'll actually receive it (opens in new tab), which seems a bit cheeky.

We have a whole list of air fryer Black Friday deals, but you'll find they are largely second-tier products from no-name brands, or known ones with very small discounts. A Ninja Foodi Dual Zone for under £200 (opens in new tab) – albeit in certified refurbished form – is a very big deal indeed. eBay says this is a saving of £30 off RRP but they are being too modest – the usual selling price of this is actually £249.

What is Certified Refurbished?

These are usually products that have been returned, either because they're broken or customers decided they just didn't want them. They're then refurbished, reboxed and sold on by the brands to canny shoppers at a discount. Official brand stores on eBay are a very popular way to do this.

The 'brand new second hand' nature of the deal doesn't mean you miss out on a warranty however. You get a one-year standard warranty as, erm, standard. Here is how eBay officially describes what you get:

"“Ninja's Certified Refurbished products are returned products which have been professionally checked, cleaned and restored. Refurbished products may have minor cosmetic imperfections and may not be in their original packaging but are in full working order, include accessories and come with a 1-year warranty for your peace of mind.”