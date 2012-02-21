Nike unveils Pro TurboSpeed Olympic running kit

Having wowed the fitness world with Nike+, the sporting giant is to revolutionise the running scene once again unveiling the Nike Pro TurboSpeed suit

Sporting giant Nike has unveiled its latest athletics kit ahead of the summer's London 2012 Olympic Games with the Nike Pro TurboSpeed suit taking sprinting to a new technical level.



Tasked with shaving fractions of a second off the times of the world's fastest athletes, the Nike Pro TurboSpeed has been crafted using wind tunnel data to land with the moniker of the “fastest track uniform Nike has ever built.”



Claimed to be “faster than skin” the Nike Pro TurboSpeed is capable of shaving up to 0.23 seconds off 100 metre times recorded in previous kits and is created using 82 per cent recycled polyester fabric, a material that uses around 13 recycled plastic bottles per piece of kit.



“For the past 12 years, incorporating more than 1,000 hours of wind tunnel testing, Nike's Project Swift has evolved and refined superior Nike AeroSwift technology, working towards maximum velocity for elite athletes,” the company announced in its official announcement.



Set to be used by Nike sponsored athletes from April onwards the TurboSpeed will be on show during the London Olympics with the USA, Russia, Germany and China national squads donning the ultra snug gear.



