New Sennheiser Accentum wireless earbuds are stylish and packed with goodies

Quick Summary Another major player has entered the wireless earbud market as Sennheiser announces its new Accentum True Wireless earbuds. These feature a new design, co-created with a hearing aid company, for an ergonomic fit.

Audiophiles are a lucky bunch. While the whole of the technology world has progressed rapidly over the last few years, the wealth of brilliant wireless earbuds on the market has made brilliant sound quality accessible to everyone.

Now, one of the most notable players in the market has brought a new pair to market. The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds are a stylish looking pair of stemless earbuds.

Built around the signature Sennheiser sound, these buds enjoy a proprietary 7mm driver inside. Those feature an ultra-low distortion design, which should ensure clean and crisp audio.

They should also be incredibly comfortable. The buds have been designed in collaboration with a hearing aid manufacturer called Sonova. They've analysed thousands of ear models in the process of designing these buds.

The result? Sennheiser say these achieve the "ideal balance" of stability, comfort and sophistication. The key to this is the contour on the rear edge of each bud. That is said to complement a wide range of wearers. Suffice to say, we're expecting a big performance in the comfort stakes here.

Then, of course, there's the noise cancelling performance. While there is no official spec listing the decibels of reduction, Sennheiser claim these buds will make light work of airplane noise, traffic and noisy coffee shops.

That's a pretty stellar array of scenarios for these to work in. If these claims can prove true, they might just go toe-to-toe with some of the best noise cancelling headphones on the market.

There's a decent sounding EQ on board, too. The Sennheiser Smart Control app gives users access to a five-band equaliser, while the Sound Check functionality allows users to craft presets and save them in the cloud.

Priced at £169.99, these certainly aren't cheap. However, they aren't the most expensive buds on the market. Instead, these sit in a happy medium – slightly more expensive than the low end, but not even close to the ultra-premium stuff. Will they be worth the cash? We'll have to wait until we get hands on to find out.