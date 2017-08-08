New, overhauled Xbox One dashboard incoming: redesigned Home, faster navigation and more

Microsoft's Xbox One is to receive another major system update that introduces a redesigned dashboard and user interface.

Many Xbox One Insiders already have access to the new dashboard and user interface in an alpha state for testing purposes, however, judging by the official Xbox One system update video reveal (watchable below), it looks like the rest of us won't have to wait long until it is rolled out internationally.

The headline change in the system update is the new Home interface on the Xbox One dashboard. Incorporating the company's "Fluent Design" design concept, users now have far more control over what information is displayed in the home section, with things like favourite games, apps, friends and more pinnable, with each displaying a custom activity feed.

Other notable changes include some tweaks geared towards faster navigation speeds, with tabs now ordered horizontally (switchable via the Xbox controller bumpers or left thumbstick and d-pad), and elements of the community section such as clubs and profiles re-jigged for quicker access.

Anyway, for the full list of changes introduced in the next major Xbox One system update, watch the short, six-minute reveal video below: