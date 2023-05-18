My favourite EV just got a neat Apple Maps upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking at the best EVs on the market, you're probably awash with figures. Range, battery capacity, payload – all are important figures when it comes to electric vehicle performance.

If you're something of a petrolhead, though, those can feel a little bland and uninspiring. Enter the Porsche Taycan. All of those figures are present and correct – it's no slouch if you want a stylish, but practical way to get around.

But you'll also find a top speed of 143mph and a 0-62 time of just 5.4 seconds. That's a proper performance vehicle, and part of the reason why this is my favourite electric vehicle on the market.

Now, Porsche Taycan users have got a great free upgrade, thanks to Apple. Users can now make use of the EV Routing functionality in Apple Maps. This allows Maps to take data from the car about battery charge and drainage, combining that with elevation, distance and traffic data on your route to make intelligent suggestions about charging points.

Similar functionality was previously offered with the Porsche Charging Planner, included on Taycan models as standard. But the update means that those who make use of Apple CarPlay can enjoy the feature set built into their navigation system.

It's a brilliant upgrade. CarPlay is one of the biggest in-car integration systems – particularly in the USA, where iPhone ownership is so prominent. Right now, the functionality is only offered in the States, though I'm hoping it gets a wider roll-out further down the line.

To make use of the feature, you'll just need to download the latest version of the My Porsche app on your phone.