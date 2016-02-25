Photo-essay from Mobile World Congress - what's it like at a large tech show?

MWCis Europe's biggest mobile technology show, you've probably seendozen, if not hundreds of images from the conference this week. Most of them will be focusing on smartphones orother techfrom the show, so we've taken some alternative images, a behind the scenes of sorts, but because the halls of Fira Grand are a hangover's worst nightmare (bright colours and dazzling lights everywhere you look) we've made these pics black and white (just likeThe Guardianat the Baftas, but with a worse photographer and lessglamoroussubject matter). Plus, it makes them more artistic,don'it...
