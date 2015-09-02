Moto 360 2 and LG G Watch 2 look set to fight it out in September

It seems there will be a battle of the round-faced smartwatches as the LG G Watch 2 and the Moto 360 2 both look set for a September announcement, with both fighting it out for a space on your wrist.

Round smartwatches are all the rage right now and it looks like a few more will be joining the market if the latest leaks are to be believed, as rumours of the Moto 360 2 and LG G Watch 2 come piling in.

Today we've heard word of the Android Police guys getting some hands-on time with the latest LG G Watch that will feature three buttons for the first time, one at the normal 90-degree position with another above and another below at 45-degrees.

This has happened on the same day as a listing on the UK retailer Mobile Funhas suggested the Moto 360 2 will be launching on September 8 with three different versions.

According to the listing there will be Rose Gold, Cognac Leather and Sport versions of the wearable - all at different price points.

The Cognac Leather version will be the most expensive at £270, the Rose Gold will sit in the middle at £240 whilst the Sport will be the cheapest at £220.

That's still some of the most expensive Android Wear smartwatches we've seen on the market. The listing may just be a placeholder for now - we've reached out to Mobile Fun to find out - but the retailer is specific enough and it seems to know its stuff.

If both these rumours turn out to be true, September looks to be a round smartwatch lovers dream.