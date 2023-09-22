Microsoft Surface device refresh seems ideal for WFH and play

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Microsoft has launched three new Surface devices designed primarily for work, but versatile enough to be used for entertainment too.

They aren't a huge leap over their predecessors in design terms, but new processing and a few added features make them worth considering.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the beefiest of the bunch.

As with the original Surface Laptop Studio, it's designed for pro users, and is compatible with the Surface Slim Pen 2. However, it offers "twice the power" over the first model, with 13th Gen Intel Core processing and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.

The chassis has been tweaked a little, to include a USB-A port and microSD card slot for the first time. This will enable users to transfer data more easily without the need for third-party accessories.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 is a more affordable option, which also opts for faster Intel processing, and up to 16GB of RAM. You can also spec it with up to 512GB of storage, while battery life is a highly credible 15 hours.

Again, there's not a huge amount of external difference between it and the Surface Laptop Go 2, but Microsoft claims the renewed internals gives it a major performance boost (88% in comparison with the first Laptop Go, in fact).

The final device on the new roster is the Microsoft Surface Go 4 for Business

It has been tweaked to be more secure for those with jobs that demand safety and data protection. It is has also been boosted performance-wise, with Microsoft claiming that it runs four-and-a-half times faster than the original Surface Go.

There's 12.5 hours worth of battery life, while the screen can be used with a stylus for more precise interactions.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts at $1,999.99 / £2,069 and is available for pre-order now. As is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, which starts at $799.99 / £799.

Both of the new devices will ship from 3 October 2023.

We're still awaiting availability and pricing details on the Surface Go 4 for Business.