Maserati’s first EV, the GranTurismo Folgore, is available to buy right now

Fancy an all-electric Maserati? The company has just opened its UK order books for its first EV, the GranTurismo Folgore.

After far too many years in the wilderness, Maserati is now locked firmly in resurgence mode. First we saw the fabulous MC20 supercar, then along came the Grecale SUV and the promise of a whole range of all-electric cars under the new Folgore name. That’s Italian for 'lightning', naturally.

There will eventually be Folgore versions of other Maseratis, including the Grecale and even the MC20. But for now the name’s first appearance is on the GranTurismo, the latest generation of Maserati’s stylish GT cruiser.

The Maser EV is available to order in the UK right now, with prices starting at £179,950. This makes it the flagship of the range, sitting above the petrol-powered Trofeo model, which is powered by the MC20’s V6 engine and starts at £163,470. The range begins with the £133,000 GranTurismo Modena.

Back to the electric Folgore, and the highlights include a triple-motor drivetrain with all-wheel-drive, a 92.5 kWh battery pack and an 800 volt system architecture. Maximum power is 761 horsepower – up significantly from the 550 hp produced by the Trofeo – and peak torque is a frankly monstrous 1,350 Nm. That’s 700 Nm more than the supercar-engined GranTurismo Trofeo. The 0-62 mph sprint is completed by the Folgore in a claimed 2.7 seconds (compared to 3.5 for the Trofeo and 3.9 for the Modena) and the top speed is 202 mph.

(Image credit: Maserati)

When driven more sedately, Maserati says the EV has a range of up to 280 miles, and that thanks to its 800-volt system the GranTurismo Folgore can top up its battery by 62 miles (100 km) in as little as five minutes, with a maximum charge rate of 270 kW when plugged into an equally powerful charger.

Although prices start just south of £180,000, the online configurator reveals how much paint, wheel and interior options cost. The only free paint options are black and white. Above that, metallic grey costs a fairly reasonable £3,720. But head into the ‘Fuoriserie Colours’ section and take a deep breath, because these colours are split into three tiers: £15,120, £25,250 and £27,220.

Alloy wheel options go up to £3,360, white brake callipers cost £2,520 (although I’m quite a fan of the standard-fit anodised dark copper ones) and a couple of interior trim options are priced at £960.

Other highlights from the options list include a 19-speaker sound system by Sonus Faber for £3,360, ventilated front seats for £840 and an Alcantara headliner and pillars for £1,680. All up, the GranTurismo Folgore of my dreams, pictured above and painted Grigio Cangiante, came to £217,970. Now where do I sign?