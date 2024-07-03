One of the best games of the 90s is coming to PS5, Xbox and Switch 30 years later

Quick Summary One of the best games of all time is to return in an all-new remake for modern consoles and PC. Little Big Adventure – Twinsen's Quest will be available this autumn for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Back in 1994, when Oasis released its first album, Definitely Maybe, Friends was smashing the TV charts, and Amazon had only just started to sell books, a little known action-adventure game from the creator of Alone in the Dark crept its way onto the shelves.

Little Big Adventure released and while it might not be as well known as some of the other big titles of the year, such as Doom II, Donkey Kong Country and Mortal Kombat II, it garnered many five-star review scores and sold a fair amount considering it was restricted to PC.

A PlayStation port followed a few years later, along with a sequel, but neither captured that original magic. Nor did an Android and iOS remaster in 2014.

Now we're about to get another bite of the cherry and if the Microids remake is anything as good as it looks, we could be in for a treat.

Little Big Adventure – Twinsen's Quest is coming this autumn for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Its graphics have been completely overhauled, while new music has been crafted by the original composer Philippe Vachey. The game follows the same plot and mostly sticks to the first game, although some levels have been tweaked and/or redesigned to suit a more modern game.

That includes a new set of controls, that will work better on consoles – the original was an MS-DOS release, after all.

For those who haven't had the pleasure of playing Little Big Adventure before, you control Twinsen, a citizen of Twinsun who becomes a fugitive chased by the henchmen of scientist Dr Funfrock. You must thwart his plans to take over the planetoid with his clone army, but have a helpful tool in the form of the mysterious Magic Ball.

The action is shown from an isometric top-down perspective and there are puzzles galore as you navigate the beautifully drawn landscape.

Widely considered to be among the 100 best games of all time, it's great to see that Little Big Adventure is returning at last – and this time to a vast audience who won't have had a chance to play it first time around.