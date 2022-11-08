LG's secret OLED TV could be a brilliant Black Friday bargain buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you can't quite justify buying the LG C2 OLED TV, one of the best TVs currently on the market, LG has quietly introduced a more affordable version – and it could turn out to be a brilliant Black Friday bargain.

LG hasn't been making a lot of noise about the new model, but the LG CS delivers almost everything you'd find in the LG C2 for considerably less cash. The 55" version is currently £999.98 in the UK, or £979.98 if you're an LG member. That's £200 less than the C2, even though that model is currently discounted too.

What's the difference between the LG CS and the LG C2?

The LG CS has all the key features of the C2. It has the same powerful a9 Gen 5 processor, the same Dolby Vision IQ support, the same set of four HDMI 2.1 ports for your Xbox Series X or PS5 and the same 120Hz refresh rate.

What it doesn't have is the 2022 frame design, the Always Ready mode for streaming and most importantly of all, the new OLED panel. In the C2 the Evo panel in all but the smallest models is significantly brighter than in the previous model, but the CS doesn't benefit from that newer technology. It's still a brilliant OLED screen, but it isn't as bright as the more expensive C2 one.

The other big difference is that the CS only comes in two sizes: 55 inches and 65 inches.

I reckon this is one to keep an eye on during the Black Friday sales bonanza, because it's a likely candidate for further discounting. This looks like it's already one of the best TVs under £1,000, at least for the 55-inch model, but a wee bit more off the sticker price would make it even more attractive.