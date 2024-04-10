Supersize your setup with this massive LG ultrawide monitor deal with more than £300 off

When it comes to immersive PC experiences, there are few monitors on the planet quite as suited as the LG UltraGear 49GR85DC.

Supersized and ultrawide, it measures 49-inches, has a 32:9 aspect ration and a 1000R curve to wrap around you as you play. It also comes with a Quad UHD resolution of 5120 x 1440, so presents crisp and clean graphics no matter whether you are tearing up battlefields in Call of Duty or tackling several Excel spreadsheets at once.

What's more, Amazon currently has it on sale with a massive £350 off the usual price.

You would normally have to shell out close to £1,300 for the monitor but can now get it with 28% off, so just £899.99.

LG UltraGear 49GR85DC curved gaming monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLG-UltraGear-49GR85DC-compatible-Displayport%2Fdp%2FB0CCFZHG4K%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £1,249.99 , now £899.99 at Amazon

The mammoth LG UltraGear 49GR85DC monitor comes with a 5K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It supports both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, plus AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smoother gaming sessions.

Why consider the LG Ultragear 49GR85DC gaming monitor?

There's no doubt that when it comes to premium gaming monitors, PC players are opting for ultrawide and, often, curved models.

The LG UltraGear 49GR85DC is all that and then some. 49-inches with a 32:9 aspect ratio, it will fill your field of vision no matter whether you prefer first-person shooters or racing games.

It comes with a 5K Ultra HD resoltion and 240Hz refresh rate to ensure games look their very best. And, with a 1ms response time, you should never notice any lag or stutter.

The display is HDR too (VESA DisplayHDR 1000), so is capable of accurate colour representation. You can even use it as if it were two side-by-side monitors, with the ability to show two feeds at the same time.

You certainly get a whole lot of bang for your buck, especially now it's under £900.