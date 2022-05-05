This Lenovo all-in-one PC has a rotating screen – and I'm mesmerised

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PCs are boring. There, I said it. But this all-in-one PC from Lenovo is anything but. Why? Because the Yoga AIO 7 has a screen that you can completely rotate from vertical to horizontal in one swift motion – and I'm mesmerised by it.

Now you might be sat there thinking, "why would I want a PC with a screen that spins around?". But there's actually a really good argument for one: I've watched family members working from home where spreadsheets and documents are king and, in such moments, a portrait orientation screen is perfect to fit more into eyeshot. Want to watch a video after? Spin that screen around into landscape orientation. Perfecto!

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: How does the screen work?

The Yoga AIO 7 features a 27-inch 4K display, so it's a decent desktop size, which is attached to a rigid stand that hides all the ports and whatnot at the back – and I think it looks really smart. There are dual front-facing 5W speakers, too, to give a chunky soundscape.

But how does the screen rotate? When Lenovo demoed the Yoga AIO 7 to me via videolink, the company revealed a little lock-switch beneath the panel: press that and it's then possible to manually spin the screen through 90-degrees into its next lock position. So whether you need vertical or horizontal, it's quick and easy (and not mechanised) to sort.

I was wondering how that would mess with video calls, though, as typically products have a fixed camera position. Lenovo has worked around this by including a clip-on 5-megapixel camera, so you can always set things up as you please. Better still, for privacy and security concerns, you can just hide that camera away entirely when it's not in use. Clever.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: What about the spec?

Having a 27-inch 4K display sure is nice to work on, but powering that needs ample internals. There's no lacking from this Lenovo, though, thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, up to 32GB RAM, and up to AMD Radeon RX6600M graphics (with 8GB RAM dedicated).

There are plenty of ports in the stand too: one USB-C (3.2 Gen 2) and one USB-A (3.2 Gen 2) to the side, another Type-C on the top, plus four more (three Type-A, one Type-C) on the rear. Separate power, LAN and DisplayPort also feature, so you won't be short of slots to plug in peripherals.

But, really, it's that rotating screen that'll grab your attention most of all. If I had the Yoga AIO 7 I'm pretty sure I'd spend far too much time showing off its special rotating screen feature (even if, most of that time, it'd just be to myself). How much you'll have to pay for that exciting privilege, however, Lenovo is yet to reveal...