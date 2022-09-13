Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition launches with iconic Grasmere Green paint

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Land Rover is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Defender with a limited edition model featuring an exclusive exterior design finished in iconic Grasmere Green paint, with matching wheels and interior finishes.

It's the first time Grasmere Green has featured on the new Defender and it'll be reserved exclusively for the 75th Limited Edition, so it'll be instantly recognisable as something special on the road.

The model comes with 20-inch alloy wheels also in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps and All-Terrain tyres.

If that wasn't enough, to make it even more special, you get a unique 75 Years graphic, Ceres Silver bumpers and Privacy Glass.

(Image credit: Land Rover)

The Defender’s durable interior has also received similar treatment, with the Cross Car Beam finished in Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser-etched 75 Years detailing on Cross Car Beam end caps.

The seats are finished in Resist Ebony, with the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material – the most robust fabric available on Defender.

The 75th Limited Edition is based on the high-specification HSE, so comes with a comprehensive list of standard equipment. This includes the 3D surround camera, configurable terrain response, meridian sound system, matrix LED front lighting, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, head-up display and wireless device charger with signal booster.

All 75th Limited Edition models also feature a folding fabric roof or the option of a sliding panoramic roof with roof rails, while comfort is provided by 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel and three-zone climate control.

If that wasn't enough, all vehicles have been pre-configured to include the popular towing pack, headlamp power wash, electrically adjustable steering column, secure tracker pro and domestic plug socket option.

(Image credit: Land Rover)

Underneath the bonnet, you'll have the choice of the D300 Ingenium diesel or P400e plug-in Electric Hybrid on 110 model.

Land Rover claims that the uniqueness of the 75th Limited Edition will ensure its place as a highly collectable Defender, so we're guessing this will be difficult to get a hold of.

If you're unable to get your hands on the 75th Limited Edition, then Land Rover is also launching a new range of Land Rover lifestyle goods to celebrate this historic anniversary.

The Lifestyle Collection shares the Grasmere Green colour theme and features a wide range of goods, from a minimalist watch to a functional backpack.

(Image credit: Land Rover)

The new Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition starts at £85,995 for the 90, and £89,995 for the 110.

It's available to configure now on Land Rover's website (opens in new tab) or order now at your local retailer.