Kivic ONE brings AirPlay, DLNA to your car

This tiny device is like an Apple TV for your car and will stream audio and video to nearly any display via AirPlay, Wi-Fi Direct or DLNA.

Hooking up your iPhone to your car stereo can be a potentially tedious affair, and who really wants to deal with wires and docks in this age of streaming technology.

The Kivic ONE is a tiny device that's able to stream audio, video or pictures to your car stereo or nearly any display via Apple's AirPlay technology, Wi-Fi Direct or DLNA. You can hook up it using either HDMI or an RCA cable, and it sucks power through a micro-USB port.

Thanks to its minimal dimension, you can install Kivic ONE as a permanent wireless entertainment gateway hooked up to your car stereo, or carry it around and use it as a media streamer for any display with an HDMI input.

Expect to find Kivic ONE in retailers sometime in March at a price between $100 and $200, no word on UK release yet but stay tuned.

What do you think, would you buy one for your car? Let us know via the comments box below...