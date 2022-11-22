I've tried the Huawei MateView monitor and I'd buy it in this Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Black Friday sales have launched across the web at shopping sites like Amazon, Currys and John Lewis. You could save some serious cash on all sorts of products, whether you're looking to get ahead on Christmas gifts or treat yourself to some new bits and pieces.

Some of the best Black Friday deals focus on computing, so now is a great time to kit out your home office. And what better way than to pick up a new monitor for your desk? Get more screen space to get your work done more efficiently and to make long days feel more comfortable on your eyes and neck.

This Huawei MateView deal is a good one because you could save over £200 if you buy it at Amazon right now which takes it down to £399 - a saving of 33%.

(opens in new tab) Huawei MateView: was £599.99, now £399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 33% off the Huawei MateView at Amazon today. This 28.2-inch 4K monitor is about as stylish as they get and will easily fit in with any minimalist, modern home decor.

What I liked about the Huawei MateView

I gave the Huawei MateView a proper test run when I used it as my home working PC monitor for a couple of weeks, I came away from that thinking that this is actually one of the best 4K monitors you can buy.

The design of the Huawei MateView is simple but stylish. Its screen-to-body ratio is 94% which means there are almost no bezels. Add to that the matte silver alumnium design of the stand and base, and the whole thing looks really elegant.

Everything about is slim and compact too so it doesn't actually take up tonnes of space, something I appreciated because I have quite a small desk.

You can adjust both the height and tilt of the screen by pushing it up and down, or forwards and backwards. Unlike a lot of other monitors, you can actually do both one-handed because it glides to the position you want it to be in. But what really sets it apart is the smart bar that lets you adjust the display settings using touch controls instead of fiddly buttons.

Connecting to it is really easy as well thanks to the placement of the ports on the side of the stand. You get USB-C that supports data transfer and 65W charging to keep your devices topped up, two USB-A 3.0, an HDMI 2.0, Mini DisplayPort and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone 2-in-1 jack.

What about the actual quality of the display? In the Huawei MateView review, I said 'creators will rejoice over the level of colour accuracy and depth although admittedly the clarity could be improved on.'