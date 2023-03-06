iPhone users just got this insane photography upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Phone photography has advanced significantly in recent years, thanks to a generous helping of AI-powered features. This is perhaps best seen in the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, where AI is on hand to assist with everything from capturing the shot itself to making edits afterwards.

Features like the Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur allow users to make significant edits to photos with ease, without needing any external applications. It's a superb feature, and one that helps users to achieve better shots, without training in photo editing.

Now, those features are coming to a much wider range of handsets – including the iPhone and Samsung phones. The features have been rolled out as part of an update to the Google Photos app. Users will need a Google One subscription to access them from non-Pixel phones, while all Pixel devices will get the upgrade as standard.

That's a substantial upgrade all-round. Users of older Google Pixel handsets are getting a great piece of additional software that brings them a shade closer to the modern flagships.

For other handsets, users can combine the benefits of Google's powerful software with the features of their own device. A Google One subscription can be obtained from as little as £1.59 per month, making it a great option for those looking for more control without breaking the bank.

I can see it being especially popular with users of premium phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Those devices have brilliantly capable camera systems, and are capable of truly stunning photography. Add in the extra post-processing power from Google's editing suite, and the world is your oyster.