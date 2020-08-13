iPhone 12 release date UPDATE – mark this date in your calendar

It's been a rocky road leading up to iPhone 12 launch, which Apple confirmed is set for October rather than the usual September window. The pandemic has resulted in supply and production issues across a number of industries, so a delay of a month really isn't too bad in the grander scheme of things.

The iPhone reveal event usually takes place in September, but Apple hasn't confirmed whether that's still going ahead as planned; however new details have come to light to suggest that there are more delays in store - for the unveiling, as well as the iPhone 12.

Twitter leaker Jon Prosser has broken the news of the new iPhone 12 dates - although it's only the Pro models that will be affected. As per Apple's update, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will hit the newly announced October release window. However, the more expensive Pro models - the iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max - won't hit the market until November, which is also when pre-orders for the

devices will open up.

Prosser has narrowed down the dates for the base iPhone 12 models, saying pre-orders will open on the week commencing October 12, with shipping the week after (w/c October 19). The Pro models' November dates haven't been specified just yet.

Prosser also says the iPhone 12 reveal event itself will be postponed, which makes sense - it's not ideal to show the world a new iPhone and then have a lull while everyone waits weeks to be able to place an order. According to Prosser, the event will take place w/c October 12, meaning pre-orders will open almost immediately afterwards .

New, adjusted Apple dates!Apple Watch & iPad- Via press release- Week 37 w/c Sep 7iPhone 12 event- Week 42 w/c Oct 12iPhone 12 devices - Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19iPhone 12 Pro devices- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet)August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the 2020 iPad will be officially announced via a press release, rather than making an appearance at the postponed iPhone 12 event, and will hit the September date making their debut during the second week of the month.

As Prosser points out, he's got a solid record when it comes to product launch dates, but with the staggered launch and further parts supply issues hanging over its head, Apple's iPhone 12 launch dates may still be in flux. But as it stands, mark your calendars for October and November.