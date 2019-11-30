Invicta Cyber Monday sale on Amazon: save up to 60% of the Pro Diver collection TODAY

We are in that special transition period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday when everyone had a good browse on Friday and is sort of waiting for even bigger deals to drop on Monday. We are here to tell you: there is no need to wait. There are good deals on the internet, right now, right here. Amazon Cyber Monday deals for everyone!

• Up to 66% off Invicta watches

I love it when Amazon says they have an up to 35% sale and there are loads of products in the range that are actually discounted way more than just 35%. In this Invicta Cyber Monday sale, the biggest discount is in fact 66% off, with many watches are being on sale for 40% less. I say this sale does worth a look, especially if you are on the look for Christmas presents for someone who is into looking stylish.

But be quick! This deal ends midnight 30 November 2019, so in less than 7 hours!

Invicta 8932 Pro Diver Wrist Watch – Stainless Steel | Black Friday price £44 | RRP £129 | You save £86 (66%) on Amazon

The Invicta 8932 has a 37 millimetres stainless steel case with a black dial and goes well with a suit as well as a t shirt and jeans combo. This accurate quartz wrist watch is water rated up to 20 bars, hence the "diver" tag in the name. The watch features a push-pull crown, pull the crown out to adjust time and date. Including two-year Invicta warranty, get one-year extra free warranty after registration!View Deal

Invicta 9094OB Pro Diver Wrist Watch – Stainless Steel, Automatic | Black Friday price £72 | RRP £120.80 | You save £48.80 (40%) on Amazon

The Invicta 9094OB has a 40 millimetres stainless steel case with a blue dial. This automatic watch is also water rated to 20 bars and is also part of Invicta's 'Pro Diver' range. This watch features a screw-down crown, turn anti-clockwise, and pull the crown out to adjust time and date.View Deal

Liked this? Check out some of our favourite deals currently live this cyber weekend:

Black Friday sales around the web