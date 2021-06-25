Introducing the first ever T3 Design Icons Awards!

We at T3 are delighted to introduce our newest set of awards: the T3 Design Icons Awards. These awards will celebrate the most innovative, creative and beautiful achievements in industrial design for consumer tech. We'll honour the products that lead the world on aesthetics and materials, on functional and physical engineering, and on cutting-edge processes and technologies.

Our winners will be chosen by expert judges, and represent the pinnacle of the year’s industrial design – if you buy a product that has earned a T3 Design Icons Award, you’ll know you own a prestigious piece of gadget history.

The judging will be led by T3's own Matthew Bolton, along with Editor-in-Chief of Wallpaper*, Sarah Douglas. We've got a really exciting panel of judges with experience of industrial design and product curation lined up, and we'll be unveiling them over the coming weeks.

The T3 Design Icons Awards are open now for entries, and the deadline is 12 August 2021. After the deadline, all entries will be featured on a nominations showcase site during the judging period, giving every product a chance to shine and to show off its design credentials.

The winners, as chosen by the panel of judges, will be announced online and in print, in a special magazine included with T3 magazine.

You can read more on how to enter a product, and the eligibility on entries, at our T3 Design Icons website.