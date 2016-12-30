HTC Ocean Note leaks with more than that Pixel beating camera

The next HTC smartphone is rumoured to be called the Ocean Note and it’s expected to be unveiled at the event HTC is holding on 12 January. Now more specs have leaked.



The HTC Ocean Note has already leaked from sources of ePrice and now more has come to light. So what can we expect to see at the HTC “For U” event?



The HTC Ocean Note should come in three variants. Rumours suggest it will range in size between 5.5-inch and 5.7-inch devices. Each is to have curved screens like the Samsung Galaxy Edge phones.



There is expected to be no 3.5mm headphone port but instead there will be USB-C for charging and connections. This ditching of the audio jack port is something HTC has already done with its Evo 10 handset, so seems likely.



It’s the camera that really should impress on the HTC Ocean Note. According to the same sources this snapper has the highest DxoMark ranking yet. That puts it above the current champion, the Google Pixel, which offers a hefty 89.



Impressive claims indeed and with HTC showing off previous camera advancements with its UltraPixel tech this seems like an area the company would push ahead with.



Expect to hear more ahead of the official unveil at the 12 January HTC event.

