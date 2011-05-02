HTC first quarter profits rise by 200 per cent

HTC continues it's march towards dominance in the smartphone war with record 200% profit rise

HTC, the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer who's slogan is 'quietly brilliant', were certainly loud and proud today after posting more than healthy first quarter results.

Leading the charge on reducing Apple's dominance on the smartphone market over the last year, the company posted a record first quarter profit of 14.83 billion Taiwan dollars (£315 million), equating to a huge year on year rise of 196.8 per cent.

The success follows enormous demand for HTC products such as the Desire S and Incredible S, both of which have received acclaimed reviews, as well as the continued rising popularity of the Android platform.

The last year has been another buoyant one for the smartphone manufacturer, who won T3's Tech Brand of the Year in the 2010 Gadget Awards. With HTC announcing on the publication of these results the recruitment of an extra 1,000 new R&D employees, not to mention a rumoured 3D device in the making, the success is bound to continue.

"Our innovation and leadership in technology has taken us to new highs. Our brand has been increasingly recognised by customers. And we will continue to focus on delivering the best smartphone products with cutting edge technology, user friendly interface, and premium lifestyle design." said Peter Chou, HTC's CEO.

