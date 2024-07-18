PS5 owners get Apple TV+ for free – no stings attached

Quick Summary PS5 owners can now get a three-month trial of Apple TV+ for free. The offer might not work if you already have a subscription, though.

It's always nice to get something for nothing, especially where the world of streaming is concerned – with so many platforms out there to try, extended free trials are worth their weight in gold.

Now, one of the best offers out there is returning, as PlayStation and Apple reignite a partnership. As with last year, you can now get a chunky free trial of Apple TV+ simply by owning a PlayStation 5.

For a while back in 2023 this could net you a full six months of membership to the streaming service, which isn't on offer this time around - instead, it's a three-month offer, although that still means you'll have plenty of time to catch up with Apple's excellent range of movies and shows.

Apple says that the offer will only be eligible for "new and qualified returning Apple TV+ subscribers", so if you're already a member you might find it won't work for you. Still, it's worth rolling the dice to check, since the steps to activate the offer are really simple.

You just have to download the Apple TV app onto your PS5, open it up and sign in with your Apple ID.

The moment you do so, you'll either get the offer activated or not, and hopefully you'll have three months of fun ahead. If you don't yet have Apple TV+, or even an Apple ID, then you're more guaranteed to get the trial.

Of course, as with any free trial of this type, it'll be set to auto-renew at the end of those three months, so if you don't want to end up paying for a month without intending to, it's worth chucking in a calendar reminder to keep you on your toes.

That said, we think that Apple TV+ is one of the very best streaming services out there right now, so don't be surprised if you find yourself sucked into it and getting addicted to shows like Severance, Foundation, The Morning Show and more.